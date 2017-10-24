Man Arrested for Allegedly Luring Women into Forced Prostitution with Offers of Modeling Jobs

A Florida man has been arrested and accused of forcing women to become “sex slaves” after allegedly luring them in with offers of modeling or acting jobs.

Police say a 22-year-old woman reported that she was held captive in June and forced to have sex with over 100 men in only a few days time after being promised a job as a swimsuit model, according to the New York Post.

advertisement

Fort Lauderdale police arrested Robert Miner, 27, and charged him with a series of sex crimes, including human trafficking, armed sexual battery, and money laundering, after the victim claimed that he picked her up at a bus stop with the offer of a modeling job. Instead of the promised job, though, police say Miner took the victim to a motel and forced her to have sex with him at knifepoint.

Miner then allegedly forced the woman to have sex with over 100 men over the next four days.

Police also say they have at least five other women ages 18 to 22 who they say were forced into prostitution for a period of time.

Prosecutors said that Miner deposited more than $225,000 in a bank account between January of 2015 and this month despite a lack of evidence that he had a job to earn money.

Miner allegedly kept some of the victims in prostitution by promising them that they could earn a new car and a condo if they earned $20,000 a month as prostitutes.

Police also say the suspect used a website called Backpage to advertise his sex services, highlighting his offering as an escort service.

“The facts of this case are appalling—that anyone is charged with forcing another human being into the sex trade,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Miner was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and could get life in prison if convicted.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.