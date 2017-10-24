Report: Paul Ryan Planning to Slip Amnesty for DACA Illegal Aliens into Spending Deal

“He did talk about the fact that that would be good if we could get ahead of that as opposed to being reactionary,” RSC Chairman Mark Walker (R-NC) told the Huffington Post following the meeting with Ryan.

Another two House Republicans confirmed to the Huffington Post that Ryan mentioned slipping DACA amnesty into the spending deal at the gathering.

While Walker said Ryan “did talk about border security,” it was not in the context of making sure a border wall — which President Trump has promised to construct along the U.S.-Mexico border — would be part of any spending bill.

“I don’t think that anybody has said definitively that the wall has to be part of that,” Walker said.

Immediately, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) and Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) slammed Ryan’s alleged comments to the Huffington Post about giving DACA illegal aliens amnesty in the spending bill.

“He better not,” Yoho said.

Labrador mocked Ryan’s DACA move, saying “That’s true leadership, I guess” and called the initiative a “big problem.”

The Republican establishment has been pushing amnesty for DACA illegal aliens — and subsequently, the other 12 to 30 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S. — since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on behalf of the Trump administration that DACA would officially be ended in March 2018.

Last month, Trump seemed to cave on DACA, demanding Congress pass a “quick” amnesty for illegal aliens covered by the program, going against years of campaign promises that he would stand against amnesty deals, as Breitbart News reported.

An amnesty for DACA illegal aliens has the potential to lead to a chain migration of upwards of six million more foreign nationals coming to the U.S. over the course of the next few years.

For instance, as Breitbart News reported, latest data from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows that 618,342 illegal aliens from Mexico currently have DACA status. If they were amnestied into the U.S., it would give them the opportunity to bring adult parents and relatives to the U.S.

According to Princeton University researchers Stacie Carr and Marta Tienda, for every one new Mexican immigrant to the U.S., an additional 6.38 Mexican nationals come to the U.S. through family-chain migration.

Based on the Princeton research, the 618, 342 illegal aliens from Mexico who are covered by DACA would be able to bring upwards of four million additional relatives and family members to the U.S. in the years to come.

If the remaining estimated 180,000 DACA recipients brought in three family members each after being amnestied, it would result in additional 540,000 immigrants. Should the remaining 180,000 DACA recipients bring four family members each to the U.S., it would result in more than 700,000 new immigrants.

But if the remaining roughly 180,000 DACA recipients were to bring the same number of family members as Mexican DACA recipients are expected to bring to the U.S., it would result in nearly 1.2 million more legal family-based immigrants coming to the country.

Although screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, USCIS revealed that more than 2,100 recipients had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members.