Ted Cruz Endorses Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

In a statement released Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced he was endorsing former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his race for U.S. Senate.

Cruz said the country “desperately needed” Moore in Washington, D.C. to “stand up to the status quo.”

“This December, the People of Alabama have a clear choice,” Cruz said in a statement. “They can choose a liberal Democrat, who will stand with Chuck Schumer to raise taxes, weaken our military, open our border, and undermine our constitutional rights. Or, they can choose to elect Judge Roy Moore, a conservative who will proudly defend Alabama values.”

“I strongly urge the voters to elect Judge Roy Moore. Judge Moore has a lifelong passion for the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and he has the courage of his convictions,” he added. “In the Senate, we need reinforcements; we desperately need strong conservatives who will stand up to the Washington status quo. Please join me in supporting Judge Moore on December 12.”

December 12 is when Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

