Donald Trump: Bob Corker ‘Couldn’t Get Elected Dog Catcher’ in Tennessee

President Donald Trump again challenged Sen. Bob Corker on Twitter after the outgoing Senate Republican again criticized the president during an interview.

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts,” Trump wrote on Twitter:

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Trump has previously used the “dog catcher” attack on Hillary Clinton during the presidential race, on Sen. Marco Rubio during the Republican presidential primary, and on Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City.

He added that Corker decided not to run for re-election after Trump refused to endorse him and had since become opposed to his proposals:

“Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse [sic] when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump,” he wrote. “Look at his record!”

Corker told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos Tuesday that he stood by the comments he made about the White House’s becoming an “adult daycare center” under Trump.

Corker also described Trump’s upcoming visit to Capitol Hill as a “photo op” and urged him to let Senate Republicans be in charge of tax overhaul policy.

“What I hope is going to happen is the president will leave this effort, if you will, to the tax-writing committees, let them do their work and not begin taking things off the table that ought to be debated in these committees at the proper time,” he complained.

Corker also urged Trump to stay out of foreign policy, especially on Twitter.

“Leave it to the professionals for a while,” he said.

Corker fired back on Twitter, calling Trump a liar.

“Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president,” he wrote with the hashtag # AlertTheDaycareStaff.

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Trump responded that “sad” Corker was a “lightweight.”

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker continued responding to the president in an interview on CNN.

Corker just now: "The President has great difficulty with the truth on many issues." https://t.co/GnPoByj9IL — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 24, 2017

Trump continued attacking Corker throughout the morning:

…the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017