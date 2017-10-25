7 Explosive Uranium One Facts Mainstream Media Have Already Confirmed

Hillary Clinton claimed on Monday that the Uranium One scandal engulfing herself and the Obama administration has all been “debunked.”

“It’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone,” said Clinton.

At issue: why Hillary Clinton’s State Department approved the transfer of 20 percent of all U.S. uranium to Putin’s Russia and why nine foreign investors in the deal funneled $145 million to Hillary Clinton’s foundation.

Far from being “debunked,” several mainstream media outlets have confirmed key facts related to the Uranium One scandal—a story first broken by Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer in his New York Times bestselling book, Clinton Cash.

1. CONFIRMED by the New York Times: The former head of Russia’s uranium company (Ian Telfer) made four hidden donations to the Clinton Foundation totaling $2.35 million.

As the New York Times has confirmed: “As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well.”

2. CONFIRMED by the New Yorker magazine: Bill Clinton bagged a $500,000 speech in Moscow paid for by a Kremlin-backed bank.

The New Yorker confirmed that Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech paid for by “a Russian investment bank that had ties to the Kremlin.”

“Why was Bill Clinton taking any money from a bank linked to the Kremlin while his wife was Secretary of State?” asked the New Yorker.

Similarly, the New York Times has confirmed that: “shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock.

3. CONFIRMED by the New York Times: Despite claims to the contrary, Uranium One has, in fact, exported “yellowcake” out of America and is “routinely packed into drums and trucked off to a processing plant in Canada.”

The New York Times confirmed that: “Asked about that, the commission confirmed that Uranium One has, in fact, shipped yellowcake to Canada even though it does not have an export license.”

4. CONFIRMED by The Hill: The FBI has uncovered “substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering.”

The Hill confirmed last week that the FBI has uncovered “substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering.”

5. CONFIRMED by CNBC: Clinton Foundation mega-donor Frank Holmes claimed he sold Uranium One before Hillary Clinton’s State Department approved the Russian transfer—but his company’s own SEC filings prove otherwise.

On CNBC, Clinton mega donor and uranium executive Frank Holmes claimed he sold his Uranium One stock before Hillary Clinton’s State Dept. approved the transfer of 20% of all U.S. uranium to Putin’s Russia in 2010. Yet according to his company’s (U.S. Global Investors), own 2011 SEC filing, Holmes’ company still hold Uranium One stock, a point he later admitted.

6. CONFIRMED by the New York Times: While eight other agencies had to sign off on approving the transfer of 20 percent of all U.S. uranium to Russia, Hillary Clinton’s State Department was the only government agency headed by an official (Hillary Clinton) whose family foundation received $145 million from foreign investors involved in the uranium deal.

In its financial review of the uranium transaction, the New York Times confirmed that nine foreign investors in the uranium deal flowed a combined $145 million to Hillary Clinton’s family foundation. None of the remaining eight agency heads who approved the uranium transfer received foreign donations to their family’s charities.

7. CONFIRMED by The Hill: FBI agents already have an eyewitness and documents to support the most explosive parts of the Uranium One story.

The Hill confirmed that federal agents have “obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow.”

The United States House and Senate have now launched official probes into the Uranium One scandal.