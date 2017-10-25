SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Daily Beast: Establishment Republicans Agree, Steve Bannon Is Kicking Our Ass

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

by Breitbart News25 Oct 20170

Writing for the Daily Beast, Lachlan Markay, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Sam Stein credit the efforts of Steve Bannon with pulling the Republican party in a direction that seems to be on the winning side:

 The Breitbart honcho is ascendent. And his critics are starting to worry that they’re doing nothing to stop.

In the escalating war within the Republican Party, there is one fact that both sides increasingly agree on: the forces being ushered by Steve Bannon are currently winning.

The former White House chief strategist and chairman of Breitbart News has pledged to purge the GOP of its “squishy” establishment members—a delineation that he said extends to everyone in the Senate, save Ted Cruz. So far this cycle, even his critics concede that he’s encountered light pushback.

Read the rest of the story here.

