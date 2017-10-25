Daily Beast: Establishment Republicans Agree, Steve Bannon Is Kicking Our Ass

The Breitbart honcho is ascendent. And his critics are starting to worry that they’re doing nothing to stop.

In the escalating war within the Republican Party, there is one fact that both sides increasingly agree on: the forces being ushered by Steve Bannon are currently winning.

The former White House chief strategist and chairman of Breitbart News has pledged to purge the GOP of its “squishy” establishment members—a delineation that he said extends to everyone in the Senate, save Ted Cruz. So far this cycle, even his critics concede that he’s encountered light pushback.