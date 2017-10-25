Donald Trump: Bob Corker and Jeff Flake Had ‘Zero Chance’ of Getting Reelected

President Donald Trump brushed off the attacks from Senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, pointing out on Twitter that they had no chance of getting re-elected.

“The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected,” Trump wrote. “Now act so hurt & wounded!”

Both Corker and Flake announced their decision not to run for re-election, and recently increased their criticisms of the president.

Trump disputed the idea that Republican senators were opposed to his agenda, citing a great lunch meeting with them on Tuesday.

“Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said ‘a lot of my colleagues have spoken out,'” he said. “Really, they just gave me a standing O!”

Flake delivered an emotional speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, urging his colleagues not to be complacent in response to the new tone that Trump brought to Washington, DC.

“Politics can make us silent when we should speak and silence can equal complicity, Flake said. “I have children and grandchildren to answer to and so, Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent.”

Donald Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino also weighed in on Twitter.

“Never Trumper Flake is retiring because he is getting completely crushed (double digits) by his opponent & his approval #’s are terrible,” he wrote.