Donald Trump: ‘I Think I Know’ Republican Who Funded ‘Fake’ Russia Dossier

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 16: U.S. President Donald Trump points as he speaks about policy changes he is making toward Cuba at the Manuel Artime Theater in the Little Havana neighborhood on June 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The President will re-institute some of the restrictions on travel to Cuba and U.S. business dealings with entities tied to the Cuban military and intelligence services. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering25 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump hinted he knew the name of the mysterious Republican donor who kicked off the Fusion GPS investigation of the fake Russia dossier that was widely spread around political and media circles.

“I think I would know but I won’t say,” Trump said in response to questions from reporters at the White House, “If I were to guess, I have one name in mind.”

He made his remarks to reporters prior to leaving the White House for his trip to Dallas Texas

The president indicated that the name would surface as part of an ongoing court case surrounding the deal.

Trump said that Hillary Clinton and the Democrats finally came clean about the dossier in response to an investigation about the details about it.

“Hillary Clinton always denied it, the Democrats always denied it, and now only because it’s going to come out in a court case they said, ‘Yes, they did it,” he said.

Trump said that it was sad that politics had become so vicious, calling the dossier “fake” and “made up.”

“They’re embarrassed by it,” he said. “I think it’s a disgrace.”

