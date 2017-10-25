Five Teens Charged with Murder of Man Struck by Rock from Overpass

Five teens are accused of murdering a man after a massive rock from a Michigan overpass struck the victim in the chest and head, causing his death.

Kyle Anger, 17; Mark Sekelsky, 16; Mikayden Payne, 16; Alexander Miller, 15; and Trevor Gray, 15, have been arrested and are being charged as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with 32-year-old Kenneth White’s death, WJBK reported.

The five teens allegedly threw rocks at cars over an Interstate 75 overpass 80 miles away from Detroit in Vienna Township on October 18.

Anger allegedly threw a six-pound rock that broke through a truck’s windshield and fatally struck White in the head before it bounced onto his chest.

White, who was driving home from work, suffered fractures to his skull and face. A medical examiner ruled the cause of his death to be from blunt force trauma.

“He was a good man and a good father,” Amy Cagle, White’s fiancee, told news station WDIV. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

Prosecutors say several other drivers reported that large rocks and concrete chunks struck their vehicles, but they were not injured.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said they found 20 rocks at the scene, including one 20-pound rock.

The teens were arraigned in Tuesday in Genesee County District Court, where they entered not guilty pleas. A judge ordered that all five of them be held without bond. The teens will be tried as adults.