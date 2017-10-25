Former Clinton Spokesman Brian Fallon Calls Trump Dossier ‘Money Well Spent’

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon went on a Twitter tirade late Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the Clinton campaign funded the so-called “Trump dossier” put together by Fusion GPS. He called the investment “money well spent” if it helps FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I have no idea what Fusion or Steele were paid but if even a shred of that dossier ends up helping Mueller, it will prove money well spent,” he tweeted.

Fallon’s comments come after the Washington Post revealed that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund the research by Fusion GPS and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that led to the dossier containing allegations about President Trump’s ties to Russia.

This revelation came after Marc Elias, the campaign’s lawyer, had reportedly denied to multiple reporters that they had done so. Fusion GPS has resisted Republican lawmakers’ attempts to find out who paid for their research, and last week executives plead the Fifth Amendment so as not to answer questions to lawmakers.

The Post report raises serious questions about campaign’s decision, particularly as Fusion GPS alleged ties to the Kremlin and is accused of running a smear campaign against Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.

Yet Fallon appeared undeterred by the controversy, saying on Twitter that he would have volunteered to travel to Europe to help Steele in his quest for dirt if he had known, and would have attempted to convince others on the campaign to hold a “Comey-style” press conference to read out the dossier to the public.

He also said he was “proud to share a foxhole” with Elias, who was under fire from New York Times reporters for misleading them in the past.

In January, then-FBI Director James Comey reportedly gave a summary of the dossier to President Obama and then-President-elect Trump, but it is not clear if the fact that the dossier was funded by the DNC and Clinton campaign was revealed to them. The dossier was published by Buzzfeed this year, although many of its claims are unconfirmed and disputed.

