Paul Ryan’s Secret Amnesty Plan Comes Less Than Month After DACA Illegal Alien Accused of Murder

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s closed-door announcement of slipping amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into an end-of-the-year spending deal comes less than a month after a DACA recipient has been accused of murder.

Ryan, according to members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), is planning to put together a spending deal that includes giving amnesty to the DACA illegal aliens, as Breitbart News reported.

“He did talk about the fact that that would be good if we could get ahead of that as opposed to being reactionary,” RSC Chairman Mark Walker (R-NC) told the HuffPost following the meeting with Ryan.

Two House Republicans confirmed to the HuffPost that Ryan mentioned at the gathering slipping DACA amnesty into the spending deal.

Ryan’s leaking of a secret plan to attach amnesty to a spending bill comes less than a month after Breitbart News confirmed that a DACA recipient allegedly murdered a high school student in South Carolina.

Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer, 19, was one of the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation and given a work permit under DACA, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed to Breitbart Texas.

Sherrer was charged in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez, who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the town of Easley, South Carolina.

During a press conference, Master Deputy Ryan Flood said the DACA recipient confessed to a deputy about his alleged murder of Martinez-Gonzalez.

Sherrer allegedly murdered the girl in the wooded area because she had spread false rumors about him, the illegal alien reportedly told deputies. Police say the DACA recipient had also held another teenage girl against her will but that she escaped the scene.

Sherrer is now facing first-degree murder charges, and if he is released from prison at any time, he will be deported.

If Democrats and the Republican establishment had been able to pass amnesty for DACA illegal aliens more than a month ago, as they had hoped, Sherrer — despite being accused of murder — may not be facing deportation from the U.S. following the alleged murder.

The latest case of a DACA illegal alien’s alleged involvement with murder is one of the thousands of cases where DACA recipients have been accused or convicted of crimes against Americans.

As Breitbart News detailed, angel mom Laura Wilkerson lost her son, Josh, when an illegal alien whom DACA shielded from deportation allegedly beat him to death and then set his body on fire.

In another case, Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros, an illegal alien protected by DACA, was convicted in 2014 of two counts of felony hit and run after she killed two Forest Grove, Oregon, stepsisters — Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and Abigail Robinson, ages 6 and 11, respectively — who were playing at the time of the incident.

Although screening for DACA was previously touted as being sufficient in keeping criminals out, USCIS revealed that more than 2,100 recipients had their status revoked for being criminals or gang members.