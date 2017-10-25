SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump: ‘I’d Love to Do a DACA Deal,’ but It Must Include Wall Funding

DACA protest
AFP PHOTO/FREDERIC J. BROWN

by Charlie Spiering25 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump again stated his demand for wall funding in return for a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] deal with Democrats.

“I’d love to do a DACA deal,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Dallas, Texas. “But we have to get something very substantial for it, including the wall, including security, including a strong border.”

In recent weeks, the president has appeared to walk back reports that he agreed to a DACA deal with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, after his reported remarks threw his base into an uproar.

“We need a wall in this country. You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it,” Trump said during a press conference with Mitch McConnell last week when asked about DACA. “We need a wall, and that will be part of it.”

The White House has since released a wish list of demands on border funding or border security that Democrats have declared “anathema.”

Speaker Paul Ryan has told conservatives that a DACA deal will likely be included in an end-of-the-year spending deal, together with money for “border security.”

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x