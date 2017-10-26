Exclusive — Jerry Falwell Jr. Endorses Judge Roy Moore for U.S. Senate

As the revolution against failed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues gaining steam, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell, Jr., is endorsing Judge Roy Moore for the United States Senate in Alabama.

“I am proud to endorse a proven conservative leader in Judge Roy Moore. Like President Trump, Judge Moore speaks plainly and he will not back down from his convictions,” Falwell said in a statement provided exclusively to Breitbart News by Moore’s campaign ahead of its public release. “Judge Moore will defend religious liberty, stand up for the Constitution, and be a voice for people of faith in the halls of Washington.”

Falwell, one of the key leaders in America’s evangelical Christian community who is also a top ally of President Donald Trump, is uniting behind Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon’s efforts to oust what he calls “Fake Republicans” nationally. Falwell, in a recent exclusive interview with Breitbart News in his office at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, called for evangelical Christians nationally to rise up against the failed political class in Washington.

One of the key races where this has already happened is in Alabama with Judge Moore’s historic victory in the Sept. 26 GOP primary runoff for the special election for the U.S. Senate, when Moore beat appointed establishment-backed incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) despite millions upon millions of dollars from McConnell-aligned institutions by nearly double digits on election day. That has kicked off a national movement where candidates nationally are aligning behind President Trump against McConnell, imperiling McConnell’s future. Falwell believes it is imperative for President Trump to have support from allies like Judge Moore in the United States Senate to succeed.

“President Trump needs allies like Judge Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate,” Falwell said in the statement he made endorsing Judge Moore. “Too many Republicans in Washington are more interested in currying favor with lobbyists and preserving their own political careers than they are in advancing President Trump’s proposals. The Alabama Senate election is a pivotal moment for the success of the Trump agenda, and I urge conservatives in Alabama to back Roy Moore on December 12th.”

Judge Moore, in a statement of his own, said he was honored to have Falwell’s support:

I welcome Jerry Falwell, Jr.’s, endorsement. In the Constitution and in the Declaration of Independence, America’s founders clearly welcomed people of faith into the political process. If elected to the U.S. Senate, I will work with President Trump to ensure that our First Amendment religious liberties are protected and that conservative judges who closely adhere to the Constitution will be confirmed to the federal courts.

Moore faces off against hard-left-wing Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12 in the special election for the seat that was once occupied by former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), now the Attorney General of the United States.