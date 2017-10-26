Open Borders Lobby, Cheap Labor Industry,Tech Giants Unite to Push Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

Open borders organizations and the cheap foreign labor industry have teamed up with tech giants to push amnesty for roughly 800,000 to potentially 3.3 million illegal aliens in the United States.

The pro-immigration group called the Coalition for the American Dream seeks to lobby Congress to pass a widespread amnesty plan that would allow illegal aliens protected and eligible for the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to remain in the U.S.

“Today we are launching the Coalition for the American Dream, a coalition of businesses and industry leaders that have come together to seek the passage of bipartisan legislation that gives Dreamers a permanent solution this year,” the group said in a statement.

“There are many aspects of our immigration system that need reform – and on which we may not agree,” the group continued. “But we all know that Dreamers are important to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs. They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”

Members of the group include varying open borders organizations such as Council for Global Immigration, the National Immigration Forum, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us.

Big businesses and organizations that profit from the continued importation of cheap foreign labor, as well as illegal immigration, are also involved with the group:

National Association of Manufacturers

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

American Hotel and Lodging Association

NRF’s Chain Restaurant Divison

Marriot International

General Motors

Hilton

Hyatt

Cummins

Best Buy

Mars Incorporated

Western Union

Cisco

Under Armour

Levi Strauss & Co.

IKEA

Dropbox

Univision

Chobani

United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Shuttershock

General Assembly

Consumer Technology Association

The tech industry, seemingly the biggest advocates of amnesty, immigration, and cheap foreign labor, have also tied themselves to the open borders coalition.

Those tech giants include:

Glassdoor

Slack

Airbnb

Google

Intel

Microsoft

Amazon

Apple

IBM

Lyft

PayPal

Two GOP-led amnesty plans are being pushed, one by House Speaker Paul Ryan and another by Senate Republicans. Both amnesty plans ignore President Trump’s America First immigration priorities, which were released this month and include mandating that employers not hire illegal aliens, cutting overall legal immigration levels, and constructing a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Breitbart News has detailed, many of the groups pushing amnesty for illegal aliens not only continue to import cheaper foreign labor to take American jobs, but also outsource and offshore their U.S. jobs to reduce labor costs in order for executives to increase their profits.

For instance, IBM remains one of the largest outsourcers in the U.S., partnering with other multinational corporations to send American jobs overseas to foreign workers, while also importing foreign guest workers to take the remaining jobs left in the U.S.

In 2013, the number of jobs in India for IBM surpassed the number of IBM jobs in the U.S., with Rometty laying off thousands of U.S. workers to send their jobs overseas, as the New York Post reported at the time.

In India, the average IBM salary is roughly $17,000 a year. In the U.S., the average IBM salary comes in at $100,000 for senior IT specialists.

Aside from outsourcing, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty — a friend of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump — also is one of the top importers of foreign workers in order to replace American workers. Between 2014 and 2016 alone, Rometty attempted to import nearly 25,000 foreign workers.

Intel, also pushing amnesty for illegal aliens, has since 2013 attempted to import more than 8,000 foreign workers to take U.S. jobs. At the same time, as Breitbart News reported, the company under CEO Brian Krzanich’s direction laid off 12,000 Americans last year.

In Malaysia, where the median income is about $396 U.S. dollars a month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Intel now employs 9,000 at two locations, making it the corporation’s largest offshore site.