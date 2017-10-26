President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he believes Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor of Virginia.”

President Trump tweeted on Thursday, “Ed Gillespie will be a great Governor of Virginia. His opponent doesn’t even show up to meetings/work, and will be VERY weak on crime!”

Trump added, “Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

A survey estimated that 62 percent of Americans believe that Confederate statues honoring leaders should remain intact.

A Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll revealed on Wednesday that Ed Gillespie leads over his Democrat competitor Ralph Northam by eight points in the race for Virginia governor.

Democrats across the nation and in the state of Virginia remain increasingly worried about Northam’s chances of winning the gubernatorial election.

Susan Swecker, the chairwoman of the Democratic party of Virginia, explained, “We’re Ground Zero. All eyes are on us. I can understand that because last year broke my heart.”

Another poll from Monmouth University revealed that 41 percent of Virginians believe that Gillespie would do a better job handling the economy, compared to 29 percent that felt that only Northam was strong in creating jobs. Forty percent of Virginia residents believe that only Gillespie could handle crime, while only 24 percent believe that only Northam can deal with crime.

The Monmouth poll suggested that Virginia citizens believe that Gillespie better understands the day-to-day concerns of the average Virginians more than Ralph Northam.

President Trump previously tweeted in October, “The Democrats in the Southwest part of Virginia have been abandoned by their Party. Republican Ed Gillespie will never let you down!”

