Donald Trump Points to Hillary Clinton ‘Collusion’ with Russia

President Donald Trump asserted it was clear that Hillary Clinton had colluded with the Russians to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

“It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump,” he wrote on Twitter. “Was collusion with HC!”

advertisement

It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump. Was collusion with HC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Trump appears to be following the narrative that points to Clinton’s collusion with Russian agents — after her campaign helped fund the infamous Russia dossier from Fusion GPS that relied on intelligence from senior Russian officials.

“If purchasing misinformation from Kremlin officials as a means to manipulate media coverage and sway public opinion is not colluding with the Russians to rig an election, nothing is,” Breitbart News writer John Nolte explained in an article today.

Former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka spoke about the narrative turn in an interview Friday on Fox and Friends.

“What’s happened right now the whole thing has boomeranged back onto Hillary and the DNC,” Gorka said. “This has to be a great feeling for him. Because the collusion, the Uranium One, the dodgy dossier, it all goes back to the Democrats.”