Report: McConnell Allies Will Spend Millions Attacking Bannon to Protect Mitch’s MSNBC Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) allies will reportedly spend millions to attack former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon to protect McConnell’s MSNBC Republicans who care more about being liked by the political and media elites than representing their constituents.

According to a Washington Post report, a super PAC that is prominently aligned with McConnell “declared open warfare” against Bannon, described as the “leader of an insurrection aimed at defeating” establishment Republican candidates. The group will reportedly “spend millions and launch a heavy social media presence in some states” against Bannon.

McConnell recently said that winners make policy and losers go home. And his allies are apparently panicking that McConnell’s allies are the ones who are actually going home.

On Tuesday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who cares most about getting affirmation from the media elites by trashing working-class voters who elected President Donald Trump, announced that he will not be seeking re-election, delivering another blow to McConnell.

Flake went on a media tour earlier in the year trashing Trump, defending globalists who do not want to put America first, and pushing for more amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“Seemingly overnight, the word globalist became a grave insult among people in my party who also call themselves ‘conservative,’” Flake wrote in his book that was praised by the media elites who have nothing but contempt for working-class Americans. “Given the alternatives, I’ll take the globalist moniker, thank you.”

As Breitbart News pointed out, while he was promoting his book to the media elites, Flake “blasted pro-Trump Republicans for being “xenophobic” and their “nativism.” He also “criticized Republicans for embracing the ‘unfamiliar banner’ of ‘populism’ and combating illegal immigration.” He even maligned Trump’s voters as xenophobic.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who trashed Trump’s fitness to be president only after Trump did not pick him to be his vice president or secretary of state, has also announced that he will not seek re-election to avoid being ignominiously thrashed in his own primary.

Corker saw the writing on the wall just before conservative grassroots candidate Judge Roy Moore thumped D.C. establishment Senator Luther Strange (R-AL) in the Alabama GOP Senate runoff even though the same group associated with McConnell that is budgeting millions to attack Bannon spent at least $10 million to trash Moore.

Bannon said then that the race between Moore and Strange would be a contest between Moore’s “grassroots muscle” and Strange’s “corporatist money,” and Moore’s grassroots army prevailed.

Speaking at a rally for conservative Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward two weeks ago, Bannon said the permanent political class in D.C. that McConnell embodies hates working-class voters because the D.C. establishment has a “business model that works for them — the consultant, lobbyist, donor, corporatist, and politician class.”

“They’re afraid of you,” Bannon told the raucous crowd. “You are an existential threat to their business model.”

It seems like McConnell’s allies now see Bannon as the “existential threat” to their business model, especially since there are only so many GOP useful idiots that networks like MSNBC can hire.

Nicolle Wallace, a pioneer in trashing conservatives like Sarah Palin and the working-class voters who supported her to elevate her profile among the media elites and sell herself as a Republican useful moron, said last week, “Not all of us can work at MSNBC.”