‘Not Just House Conservatives’: Tom Cotton Says Senate Will Oppose Paul Ryan’s DACA Amnesty

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says it is “not just House conservatives” who will push back against a reported amnesty plan for illegal aliens being crafted by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), but that also the Senate will shoot the plan down.

In a brief Twitter message, Cotton — a leader for pro-American immigration reformers — said the Senate opposes Ryan’s alleged plan that would be slipped into an end-of-the-year spending bill to give amnesty to the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation under the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Not just House conservatives: Senate opposes "DACA fix" in massive year-end spending bill. Plenty of time in 2018. https://t.co/OGkxf3Sqvf — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 26, 2017

In the House, Speaker Paul Ryan announced to the Republican Study Committee (RSC) that he is planning to slip an amnesty for the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens into the spending bill, as Breitbart News reported.

For Ryan’s DACA plan, fellow Republicans revealed that the full-funding of a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border does not “definitively” have to be part of the amnesty agenda.

As Breitbart News reported, Ryan’s amnesty plan failed to even attempt to promote President Trump’s detailed list of pro-American immigration priorities, which include:

Construction of a border wall

Deporting unaccompanied alien children who are not at-risk in their native country

Preventing criminal illegal aliens and gang members from receiving immigration benefits

Mandating E-Verify, which weeds out illegal aliens from taking U.S. jobs

Eliminating the diversity visa lottery

Classifying overstaying a visa as a “misdemeanor”

Restricting certain federal grants to sanctuary cities that refuse to detain criminal illegal aliens

Ending family-based chain migration

Enacting a merit-based legal immigration where only qualified immigrants can enter the U.S.

Ryan’s plan also pushes aside a popular plan by Cotton and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) known as the RAISE Act, which would cut legal immigration levels in half in order to relieve American blue-collar workers and middle-class Americans of the burdens of current immigration rates where more than 1.5 million foreign nationals enter the U.S. legally every year.