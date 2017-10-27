Papal Human Rights Advisor: Roy Moore Will Be ‘Most Reliable’ Pro-Life Senator

A human rights advisor to the Holy See states, if elected, Judge Roy Moore would be the Senate’s “most reliable pro-life and pro-family advocate.”

Attorney Gualberto Garcia Jones, who represents the Holy See Mission in its role of observer nation to the Organization of American States (OAS), writes at LifeSiteNews the Senate will gain its most consistent advocate for life and family issues if Moore is elected on December 12 to Alabama’s Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Most importantly, he will have gotten to the US Senate without any help,” Garcia Jones adds, “not from the left or right wing media, not from President Trump or the Never Trumpers, and certainly not from the Republican Party establishment.”

Garcia Jones continues Moore is a symbol of the “backwater citizens” former President Barack Obama called out as those who “cling to their guns or religion.”

“To the cosmopolitan and suburbanite right, whose luminaries are mostly based in New York City and Washington D.C., Roy Moore represents one of those religious zealots, the inconvenient type that ignorantly lacks the ‘prudence’ to keep God hidden from public life,” he writes, adding:

The reality is that Judge Roy Moore is a man of the kind we have not seen in American politics for a very long time, perhaps since the Founding Fathers. A humble man, repeatedly willing to sacrifice his professional aspirations to uphold a great principle.

Garcia Jones provides a history of Moore’s public service, noting the judge’s credentials help to “dismiss the popular narrative espoused by the likes of National Review’s Jonah Goldberg that Roy Moore is ‘nothing more than a bigoted, theocratic, and ignorant buffoon’ or as the main stream media sees him, a bigoted populist product of the era of Trump.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he continues. “A brief survey of Judge Moore’s judicial opinions shows what a colossal mistake conservatives — whether they dwell in Manhattan, New York or Manhattan, Kansas — would be making who dismiss or attack Judge Moore.”

Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones, who shares failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s extreme view that unborn babies have no constitutional rights until the day of their birth.

The Democratic Senate candidate recently told MSNBC he is a “right-to-lifer” — once a baby is born.

When asked about gruesome late-term abortions, Jones added he is “not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose.”

Garcia Jones asserts that Moore, on the other hand, has used every available opportunity “to be an advocate of the idea that life, family and religious liberty are firmly grounded constitutional principles worth putting one’s personal reputation on the line.”

Moore clearly states his pro-life position and his specific call for defunding abortion giant Planned Parenthood on his campaign website:

I oppose abortion, same-sex marriage, civil unions, and all other threats to the traditional family order. Federal funding for Planned Parenthood or any form of abortion should be stopped.

“In the United States Senate, Roy Moore will surely be a bright lamp shining on The Hill,” Garcia Jones concludes.