Poll: Ed Gillespie Leads by Two Points Over Ralph Northam for Virginia Governor Race

A new poll from Virginia Quantitative Research revealed that Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie leads over Democrat candidate Ralph Northam by two points.

The poll revealed that if the Virginia gubernatorial election were held today, 45 percent of Virginia residents would vote for Ed Gillespie, compared to 43 percent who would vote for Ralph Northam.

The poll revealed that Gillespie and Northam were tied at 43 percent regarding favorability among Virginia residents.

A number of polls have detailed the tight race between Gillespie and Northam. A survey from Christopher Newport University poll suggests that Northam leads over Gillespie at 50-43 percent, while a Hampton University polls contends that Gillespie leads Northam by eight points.

Democrats across the nation and in the state of Virginia remain increasingly worried about Northam’s chances of winning the gubernatorial election.

Jill Vogel, a Virginia GOP state senator and the party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that the fate of Virginia and the trajectory of the nation hangs in the balance in this election.

Vogel told Breitbart News, “We are playing for all the marbles in Virginia right now, this election, this time. Because we are setting not just Virginia but the country on a trajectory for economic prosperity, economic freedom, healthcare freedom, and basically viability across the board on every single issue that matters to people across this country.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he believes that Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor of Virginia.”

Trump said, “Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

A survey estimated that 62 percent of Americans believe that Confederate statues honoring leaders should remain intact.

Another poll from Monmouth University revealed that 41 percent of Virginians believe that Gillespie would do a better job handling the economy, compared to 29 percent that felt that only Northam was strong in creating jobs. Forty percent of Virginia residents believe that only Gillespie could handle crime, while only 24 percent believe that only Northam can deal with crime.

President Trump added, “Ed Gillespie will be a great Governor of Virginia. His opponent doesn’t even show up to meetings/work, and will be VERY weak on crime!”

The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.

