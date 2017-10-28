5 Times Paul Singer Funded Globalist Nonsense Before the Anti-Trump Dossier

Paul Singer, through the Washington Free Beacon news outlet, appears to be the Republican behind what eventually became Fusion GPS’s now-infamous dossier on President Donald Trump. It was hardly the first time the Wall Street billionaire bankrolled anti-populist causes. Here are five of Singer’s worst globalist endeavors.

1. Amnesty

Singer has a long history of supporting amnesty for illegals and mass third-world immigration. Not only was he a key backer of the Republican establishment senators sponsoring the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill, he joined with George Soros and the Ford Foundation to fund the National Immigration Forum open-borders non-profit. That group even tried to create a sham evangelical Christian front to push amnesty.

2. Same-Sex Marriage

Homosexual marriage went from a radical idea in all but the most leftist of circles to the nationwide law of the land in the space of 15 years. Few Republicans can claim as much responsibility for this social change as pro-gay marriage billionaire Paul Singer. He, for example, personally intervened to pressure the New York State legislature to approve the new definition of marriage.

His links to the leftist agenda, however, did not end with same-sex marriage. The so-called Human Rights Campaign, to which Singer continues to cut checks, led boycotts of the entire state of North Carolina when the elected representatives of that state saw fit to pass a law maintaining the separation of bathrooms on sex.

3. Marco Rubio

The billionaire Singer was an essential factor in Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) being able to stay in the 2016 presidential campaign as long as he did. The two appear to have bonded over the 2013 amnesty push and Rubio and Singer remained loyal to each other thereafter.

This week, Rubio denied any role in the dossier’s creation, telling CNN, “As far as whether it was my campaign, it wasn’t and I’ll tell you why: I was running for president. I was trying to win. If I had anything against Donald Trump that was relevant and credible and politically damaging, I would’ve used it. I didn’t have it.”

Rubio has not replied to Breitbart New’s request for comment since the revelations about Singer and the Free Beacon.

4. Paul Ryan

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), who has overseen an abysmal first ten legislative months under a Republican president and GOP majorities in both houses. He even floated the idea of a new amnesty without any immigration concessions from the left in order to pass a budget. But he has found a consistent friend in Paul Singer.

According to Open Secrets, Singer has consistently given Ryan the maximum personal donation. In addition, through his Elliot Management firm, Singer has been one of the top donors to Ryan’s associated super PACs.

5. Common Core

Last but not least, Singer, in an alliance with Common Core evangelist Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, was one of the major funders pushing what would represent the largest nationalization of the American K-12 education since the foundation of the Department of Education.