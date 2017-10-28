Donald Trump Jr. Joins Rep. Steve King for Iowa Pheasant Hunt

Donald Trump Jr. joined Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) for a pheasant hunt in Iowa on Saturday morning.

The hunt was King’s annual Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt.

According to CNN, the hunt raises money for Rep. King and includes a Saturday night dinner of “pork chop and deep-fried pheasant.” The events associated with the hunt are held at the Hole ‘N the Wall lodge in Akron, Iowa.

CNN reported that Trump Jr. “shot with precision” when the birds flew in front of the hunting party.

Betsy Klein tweeted a photo of Trump Jr. and Rep. King walking side by side, shotguns in hand:

According to The Hill, “The hunt has been a popular event for aspiring politicians and presidential candidates over the years, including visits in 2015 from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) in advance of the contentious Iowa Caucus.”

On September 19, 2016, Breitbart News reported that Donald Trump released an ad focused on hunting and fishing, both of which he pledged to protect if elected president. The ad featured Trump Jr. urging hunters to speak out for their Second Amendment rights and the hunting traditions they enjoy. He said he used to think that remaining out of the political fray on these topics was best, but realized rights will be shackled and traditions crushed if good people refuse to get active.

Trump Jr. said, “If you don’t start being vocal, if you don’t show up and vote your conscience on these things, it’s going to be gone.”

