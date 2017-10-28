Florida Dem Pushes Gun Control to Make Bump Stock Possession a Felony

State Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) is pushing to make bump stock possession a third-degree felony in the state of Florida.

Her push comes after gun control for bump stocks fizzled out at the federal level.

According to TC Palm, Stewart’s gun control would make bump stock possession a felony that is “punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine up to $5,000.”

On October 26 Breitbart News reported that a bump stock ban failed to pass in Illinois. It was put forward by State Rep. Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines) but went down in defeat amid opposition from Republicans and Democrats. The Chicago Tribune quoted State Rep. Jerry Costello (D-Smithton) saying, “I don’t view this as a bump stock ban, I view this as a ban on 40 to 50 percent of the guns in the state.”

Costello’s comments point to a central problem with gun control aimed at bump stocks – namely, that such controls will inevitably go beyond bump stocks to impact other accessories and firearms. The NRA recognizes the danger of this slippery slope and is completely opposed to any gun control pushed under the guise of a bump stock ban. Gun Owners of America also opposes a bump stock ban.

Yet a ban is on the move in Massachusetts, and Gov. Charlie Baker (R) says he will sign it if it reaches his desk. On October 19 Breitbart News reported that Baker expressed his willingness to sign the measure even as Democrats on Capitol Hill backed off gun control for fear of losing big during the November 2018 midterm elections.

Again, the problem with a bump stock ban is that any gun control aimed at the accessories will inevitably, if not immediately, outlaw other firearm accessories too. Such gun control would also open the door to more controls that target accessories that have to do with feeding devices–i.e., magazines–rather than triggers and/or rate of fire.

The Second Amendment closes with four very important words–“Shall not be infringed.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.