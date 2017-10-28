Illegal Alien Sentenced to Five Years in Prison After Killing Elderly Man in Car Crash

An illegal alien living in the United States was given a five-year prison sentence after killing a 60-year-old elderly man in a car crash in Trenton, New Jersey last year.

Guatemalan national Estuardo Rufino Chaves, a 23-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was convicted of the vehicular homicide death of 60-year-old Orest L. Huraleczko, according to the Trentonian.

Mercer County Superior Court Judge Darlene Pereksta explained that Chaves would be deported to Guatemala from the U.S. following the completion of his prison sentence. Pereksta slammed Chaves in court for not only his negligent, fatal driving but also for driving without a license and driving despite having no English-speaking or reading abilities.

“It resulted in a man’s death,” Pereksta said in court, according to the Trentonian. The illegal alien took a plea deal in which he admitted that his reckless, unlicensed driving led to the death of the man.

Huraleczko was killed on his motorcycle by the illegal alien on the night of May 31, 2016, when Chaves crashed his Toyota Tundra truck into the elderly man, killing him instantly.

Before killing Huraleczko, the illegal alien worked as a landscaper in Trenton, New Jersey. It remains unclear when Chaves entered the U.S. illegally. After three years in prison, the illegal alien will be eligible for parole, although it will lead to his immediate deportation.