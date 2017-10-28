Mark Cuban: Hillary Got Crushed by a Movement

Cuban likes to say whining is underrated, but what did he think of Hillary blaming Comey, Sanders, Obama, Biden, Putin?

“They didn’t see it coming at all,” he says of the arrogant Clinton camp. “I remember right before the election, they invited me to the party in Brooklyn. I’m like, are you kidding me? You do not plan the parade before you win the championship.

“In sports, matchups matter, right? Hillary was prepared to have a policy-against-policy matchup against a politician. She was not prepared to have a matchup against a movement.”