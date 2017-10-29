President Donald Trump Tweets Clinton/Russia Ties Should Be Investigated

President Donald Trump’s tweeted on Sunday about the lack of investigation into Hillary Clinton and her ties to a number of scandals.
Trump tweeted:
Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),….
…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia ….
… ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s …
… are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!
Trump also expressed his frustration that the latest Russian scandal could distract from the task of tackling tax reform.
“All of this ‘Russia’ talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT!” Trump tweeted.
