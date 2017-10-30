Daily Beast: Wartime Consigliere Steve Bannon Thinks Trump’s Legal Team Is ‘Asleep at the Wheel’

Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng write in the Daily Beast that Steve Bannon is questioning the efficacy of President Trump’s current legal team in dealing with Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election:
Trump’s former top dog increasingly feels like he has to take matters into his own hands.
Robert Mueller is finally bringing down the hammer, and Steve Bannon is nervous.
The former White House chief strategist is increasingly concerned that President Donald Trump’s legal team is falling down on the job. And he’s worried that they’ve left the president vulnerable as former campaign aides are being handed indictments.
“In terms of Steve’s thinking of how the president is handling this, yeah, he thinks the legal team was not prepared for what happened today—they’re not serving the president well,” a source close to Bannon said.
Read the rest of the story here.
