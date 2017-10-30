SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Daily Beast: Wartime Consigliere Steve Bannon Thinks Trump’s Legal Team Is ‘Asleep at the Wheel’

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

by Breitbart News30 Oct 20170

Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng write in the Daily Beast that Steve Bannon is questioning the efficacy of President Trump’s current legal team in dealing with Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election:

Trump’s former top dog increasingly feels like he has to take matters into his own hands.

Robert Mueller is finally bringing down the hammer, and Steve Bannon is nervous.

The former White House chief strategist is increasingly concerned that President Donald Trump’s legal team is falling down on the job. And he’s worried that they’ve left the president vulnerable as former campaign aides are being handed indictments.

“In terms of Steve’s thinking of how the president is handling this, yeah, he thinks the legal team was not prepared for what happened today—they’re not serving the president well,” a source close to Bannon said.

Read the rest of the story here.

