Donald Trump Campaign Adviser George Papadopoulos Flips; Pleads Guilty to False Statements to FBI

An early national security adviser to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI about his communications with Russian-connected officials while serving as an advisor to the campaign.

According to the document filed by the special counsel’s office, Papadopoulos made several false statements to the FBI in the course of the investigation into the campaign’s communications with Russia-linked officials. He previously asserted that communications and meetings with Russian-connected officials took place before he assumed an advisory role with the campaign.

Papadopoulos revealed his attempts to communicate with Russian connected officials after he was confronted for giving the FBI false information.

Papadopoulos also admitted that he communicated with a “high-ranking campaign official” about meeting with Putin and Russian connected officials and improving ties with the campaign.

Papadopoulos admitted that he met with a Russian connected professor while serving as an advisor on the campaign; and sought to set up meetings between campaign officials and Russian officials. The Russian connected professor told Papadopoulos that the Russians had “thousands of emails” from Hillary Clinton and “dirt” on the Democratic candidate for president.

Papadopoulous also admitted to deleting his Facebook account that he used to communicate with Russian connected officials after he was interviewed by the FBI and creating a new profile.

He was arrested in July 2017 at Dulles Airport, and has since provided information about the campaign to FBI investigators.