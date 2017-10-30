NYT: Mueller Team Tells Paul Manafort to Surrender

Paul Manafort — who served as the chairman of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — will face charges from federal prosecutors in the special counsel investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to reports from CNN and the New York Times.

From the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities Monday morning, the first charges in a special counsel investigation, according to a person involved in the case.

The charges against Mr. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Mr. Gates, a business associate of Mr. Manafort, were not immediately clear but represent a significant escalation in a special counsel investigation that has cast a shadow over the president’s first year in office.

Mr. Gates is a longtime protégé and junior partner of Mr. Manafort. His name appears on documents linked to companies that Mr. Manafort’s firm set up in Cyprus to receive payments from politicians and businesspeople in Eastern Europe, records reviewed by The New York Times show.

