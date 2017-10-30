Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump surrendered to federal authorities on Monday, according to reports.

UPDATE: The Justice Department has confirmed that Manafort was permitted to surrender himself to the custody of the FBI. Read the full indictment here.

advertisement

Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were asked to surrender in response to charges from Special Council Robert Mueller’s investigation into accusations that the campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Manafort was spotted by reporters leaving his home in Virginia on Monday and traveled with his lawyer to an FBI building in Washington, DC, where he reportedly surrendered.

Manafort before heading into the FBI office @CBSNews – lawyer says he has no comment pic.twitter.com/UXRfISJ2wz — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) October 30, 2017

The Wall Street Journal reports that some of the charges against Manafort include tax fraud. He is expected to plead not guilty to the charges that will be revealed after the indictment is unsealed on Monday.

Manafort resigned from Trump’s campaign in August 2016 after reports tied his lobbying firm to pro-Russian forces in Ukraine. He was replaced by Kellyanne Conway and Stephen K. Bannon.

Since leaving the campaign, Manafort has faced additional scrutiny regarding his lobbying work for foreign countries.