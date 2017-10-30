Report: John Kasich Plotting ‘Pro-Immigration, Pro-Environment’ 2020 Presidential Run

Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) is planning another run for the presidency in 2020, according to a report from New York magazine.

Since losing the nomination in last year’s Republican primaries, Kasich has kept on members of his campaign team who are helping him decide whether to run as a Republican or as an Independent, as he urges the Republican Party to move sharply to the left.

“I think we need to be pro-environment,” he told the magazine. “I think we need to completely redo education. … Look, I loved Ronald Reagan. I met Ronald Reagan. But Reagan was then. Now we gotta move on.”

Should he run, Kasich claimed he wants a return to “basic principles of caring, of love, of compassion, of connectedness.”

“There has to be a fundamental change, in my opinion, with all of us. I’m willing to be part of that. I want my voice to be out there. I want it very, very much,” he said.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Kasich also said the “bulk” of the Republican party remained pro-immigration and not moving towards nationalism.

“I think the bulk of the Republican Party — and I’ve been in the party since I was a college student — it’s one that believes in the fact that America has a place in the world, Reagan talked about it, it advances humanity. I agree. I think the bulk of the Republican Party does believe that immigration provides energy to our country.”

However, he also denied talk of “plotting” a run, stating that “that’s just not where my head is right now.”

In August, Kasich also denied claims that he was mulling a bid with alongside moderate Democrat Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO).

Since his defeat to Donald Trump last year, Kasich has released a book, Two Paths: America Divided or United, and has been a vocal critic of the Trump presidency. In October, Kasich suggested that he may no longer be able to support the GOP should candidates like Judge Roy Moore of Alabama continue to win primary elections.

“If the party can’t be fixed, Jake, then I’m not going to be able to support the party, period, that’s the end of it,” he said. “I mean, I’m worried about our country and my kids’ future. I am worried.”

