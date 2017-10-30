President Donald Trump dismissed federal charges against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, reminding the public that his alleged crimes happened “years ago.”

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign,” he wrote on Twitter. “But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????”

Manafort surrendered to the FBI on Monday. The indictment cited twelve counts against him, including tax evasion.

Trump stressed that there was no collusion with the Russians during the 2016 campaign.

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Trump indicated that Hillary Clinton and the Democrats should be the focus of any collusion with Russia, apparently pointing to reports that the infamous Russian “dossier” from Fusion GPS was informed by unproven claims from Russian officials and the House Intelligence investigation of the Uranium One deal.