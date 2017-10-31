SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Dismisses Paul Manafort; George Papadopoulos — ‘Fake News Is Working Overtime’

trump
AP/Andrew Harnik

by Charlie Spiering31 Oct 20170

President Donald Trump ridiculed the “fake news” reaction to the indictment of Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates.

“The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he came to the campaign,” Trump said.

Trump also reacted to the news that former adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty after giving the FBI misleading statements about his communications with the Russians. Most media outlets focused on Papadopoulos’ story, especially after he claimed that a high-ranking campaign official encouraged him to seek out closer ties with Russia.

Papadopoulos also informed the campaign that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton including some of her emails.

“Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar,” Trump said.

He again tried to point at the Democrats for their dealings with Russia, particularly through the Russian-sourced phony dossier and the Uranium One deal.

“Check the DEMS!” he wrote. “I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!”

