Donald Trump Will Not Visit Demilitarized Zone During South Korea Trip

President Trump will not visit the the demilitarized zone on the border of South Korea and North Korea, during his trip to Asia, according to a senior administration official.

“The president is not going to visit the DMZ. There is not enough time in the schedule,” the official noted in a briefing with White House reporters on Tuesday.

The president will instead visit the military base, Camp Humphreys, the official noted.

The official noted that Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had already visited the area.

“It’s become a little bit of a cliché really,” the official said dismissively, noting that less than half modern presidents had visited the area.

The visit to the DMZ offers a unique staging opportunity for political figures and traditionally international drama follows pictures and video from the area.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all visited the DMZ during their presidencies.