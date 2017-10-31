Gillespie Campaign Condemns ‘Sickening’ Latino Victory Fund Ad as ‘All-Out Attack on the People of Virginia’

Chris Leavitt, campaign manager for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, attacked the Latino Victory Fund’s campaign ad, saying it was “an all-out attack on the people of Virginia.”

The Latino Victory Fund released an ad featuring an Ed Gillespie supporter with a Confederate flag and a Gadsden flag license plate attempting to run down minority children. The ad asked whether President Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie would condone this behavior.

The ad also features footage from the alt-right’s “Unite the Right” rally in August, and the announcer asks, “Is this what Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie mean by the American dream?”

Leavitt attacked the Latino Victory Fund’s ad, arguing that it is an attack on all Virginians.

“This is not an attack on Ed Gillespie anymore,” said Chris Leavitt. “This is an all-out attack on the people of Virginia. This latest ad gives a clear indication of just what Ralph Northam and his national Democratic allies think of all of us, and it’s sickening.”

The Virginia Democrat gubernatorial campaign did not disavow the Latino Victory Fund’s attack ad on Gillespie and Trump supporters.

Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel admitted, “Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear-mongering campaign in modern history. It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.”

Virginia Delegate Sam Rasoul, a Roanoke Democrat who argued that Democrats should not alienate Trump supporters, said that he disagrees with the ad, although, he contended, “the fear is real.”

“I would rather see groups use messages to inspire action, rather than fight fear with fear,” Rasoul added.

Gillespie’s campaign took a populist turn when he said that if elected governor, Gillespie would tackle the problem of MS-13 gangs in Northern Virginia and sign legislation to ban sanctuary cities. Democrats argued that banning sanctuary cities and protecting local Virginia communities from dangerous gangs such as MS-13 amount to racial stereotyping of immigrant communities.

Latino Victory Fund president, Cristobal Alex, argued that Gillespie “peddle[s] dangerous stereotypes” about immigrants.

Alex added, “We won’t take it any longer. It’s our moral imperative to stand up for Latino and immigrant families.”

Reports suggest that George Soros remains a significant funder of the Latino Victory Fund. Northam also gave a speech at a Latino Victory Fund reception in September.

Javier Gamboa, the Hispanic media director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), endorsed the ad in a tweet on Monday, stating, “Powerful ad from @latinovictoryus.”

Breitbart News reported that the race between Gillespie and Northam remains tight. The election is on Tuesday, November 7: