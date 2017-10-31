SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton Considers Dressing as the President for Halloween

Drew Angerer/Getty

by Ben Kew31 Oct 20170

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joked about dressing as the president for Halloween.

Whilst at event in Chicago to promote her new book What Happened, Clinton was asked what costume she was planning to wear for Halloween,

“I have to start thinking about it,” she said. “I think I will maybe come as the president!”

On the topic of her defeat to Donald Trump, Clinton admitted that “there were times when I was tempted to just pull the covers over my head.”

Despite allegations recently reemerging that confirm Peter Schweizer’s account in his bestselling book Clinton Cash about the corrupt tactics behind Clinton’s approval of Russia’s uranium deal, Clinton added that the U.S. was now in “a new kind of cold war” with Russia.

“The Russians are still playing on anything they can to turn Americans against one another,” she said, adding that sites such as Facebook and Google need to be “part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

