WaPo Slams ‘Vile, Despicable’ Latino Victory Fund Ad, Ralph Northam Campaign

The Washington Post editorial board slammed the Latino Victory Fund’s “vile” and “despicable” ad and chided Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam for not calling out that ad featuring an Ed Gillespie supporter chasing down minority children.

The Latino Victory Fund pulled their ad in the wake of a terrorist attack in New York City that featured a man running several people over with a truck and reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

Cristobal Alex, the president of the Latino Victory Fund, said in a statement to Breitbart News, “We knew our ad would ruffle feathers. We held a mirror to the Republican Party, and they don’t like what they see. We have decided to pull our ad at this time. Given recent events, we will be placing other powerful ads into rotation that highlight the reasons we need to elect progressive leaders in Virginia.”

The Washington Post editorial board decried the attack ad on Gillespie as “vile” and “despicable.”

The paper added, “ It behooves Mr. Northam, while he is offering criticism, to make clear that even though the anti-Gillespie spot was not a product of his campaign, his campaign wants no part of it.”

The Virginia Democrat Ralph Northam’s gubernatorial campaign originally did not disavow the Latino Victory Fund’s attack ad on Gillespie and Trump supporters. The Northam campaign doubled down on the ad’s divisive rhetoric.

Northam spokeswoman Ofirah Yheskel said, “Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear-mongering campaign in modern history. It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.”

After the Latino Victory Fund pulled the ad, Yheskel said in a statement to Breitbart News, “Latino Victory Fund has taken the ad down and we believe it’s appropriate and the right thing to do.”

Breitbart News reported that the race between Gillespie and Northam remains tight. The election is on Tuesday, November 7.

Ed Gillespie campaign manager Chris Leavitt slammed the Latino Victory Fund’s ad.

“This is not an attack on Ed Gillespie anymore,” said Chris Leavitt. “This is an all-out attack on the people of Virginia. This latest ad gives a clear indication of just what Ralph Northam and his national Democratic allies think of all of us, and it’s sickening.”

The Post scolded the Latino Victory Fund, remarking how unfortunate it is that it took an American tragedy for them to pull their controversial ad. The Post wrote, “It is sad that it took such a tragedy for the group to realize how out of bounds its ad was.”

The Washington Post concluded, lamenting that Northam failed to call out the controversial ad, “It’s also sad that someone who promises to be a governor for all Virginians didn’t call them out.”