Woman Allegedly Performed Oral Sex on Man During Delta Flight

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 14: A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Delta Air Lines Inc. reported that their second quarter earnings rose a better-than-expected 4.1%, and also announced that they decided to reduce its United States to Britian capacity on its winter schedule because of foreign currency issues and the economic uncertainty from Brexit. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
by Katherine Rodriguez31 Oct 20170

Two Delta Airlines passengers are facing criminal charges after a woman was caught allegedly having oral sex with a man she just met on a flight from Los Angeles to Detroit.

The 48-year-old woman allegedly performed oral sex on a 28-year-old man while in their seats on the Sunday Delta flight to Detroit, the Daily Mail reported.

WDIV reports that airport police issued them citations upon landing in Detroit, and the FBI is currently investigating the incident because all suspected crimes that take place in the air are under federal jurisdiction.

Airport police say the pair met on the aircraft and were connecting in Detroit on separate flights. The woman was bound for Nashville, while the man was headed for Miami.

It is unclear whether both missed their flights due to their encounters with law enforcement. Delta declined to comment on the situation and did not say whether the pair had been drinking on the flight.

Fox News reports that the FBI could file charges as soon as Tuesday and may charge the two with a misdemeanor or even a felony.

