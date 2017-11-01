Democrats to File Further Impeachment Charges Against Trump

A group of Democrats is planning to file impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, the group’s leader, Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL), confirmed Wednesday.

“It is clear to us that he is unfit to be President of the United States of America,” Gutiérrez said Wednesday, although refused to state what the charges would be, as well as the names Democrats would be supporting the effort.

“I assure you, we will not leave you lacking for a reason,” said Gutiérrez, who has previously described Trump as having a “white supremacist agenda” and General. John Kelly as a “disgrace to his uniform.”

One of the Democrats who has confirmed his involvement is Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), who previously opened impeachment proceedings over Trump’s comments in response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August, outside of which a woman was killed.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) also initiated articles of impeachment against Trump in July, alleging the president obstructed justice during the federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I’m in no rush to be first, but I will say this: We have to — we have to bring it to the floor,” Green said at the time.

The push for impeachment comes a week after left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer spent $10 million to air a nationwide TV ad, including during the World Series, calling for Trump’s impeachment and asking viewers to sign his online petition, which garnered over 1 million signatures in its first week.

However, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has urged Democrats to hold fire on impeachment talk, citing the need to gather “facts” first.

