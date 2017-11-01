Donald Trump Calls for Immediate End to ‘Diversity Visa’ Program That Admitted New York Terror Suspect to U.S.

President Donald Trump said his administration is moving to immediately terminate the “diversity visa” program that allowed the alleged New York city Islamic terrorist to enter the country followed by up to 23 other people.

“We want a merit-based program…we want to get rid of chain migration,” Trump said at the top of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He spoke of the Islamic terror attack in New York that killed eight and wounded at least 11 others. The suspect came from Uzbekistan in 2010 under the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) “diversity visa” “lottery” program.

Trump added that the suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, was the “primary point of contact” for “23 people that came in or potentially came in with him, and that’s not acceptable.” He clarified that 23 is a preliminary number.

The President said that he would start working with Congress immediately to end the “diversity visa” program, but in part, such bills that already exist are being stopped by “obstructionists.”

President Trump called for “strength” and “resolve.”

He continued:

Terrorists are constantly seeking to strike our nation and it will require the unflinching devotion to our law enforcement, homeland security and intelligence professionals to keep America safe. We will take all necessary steps to protect our people and our communities and to protect our nation as a whole.” We have to get much tougher. We have to get much smarter. And we have to get much less politically correct. We’re so politically correct that we’re afraid to do anything.

Trump pointed other countries dealing with “very similar problems.”

“We will never waver in the defense of our beloved country. Ever. We’ll never ever forget the beautiful lives that have been taken from us,” said Trump. “We also have to come up with punishment that’s far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now.” He alluded to prior cases that have dragged through court for years with an uncertain outcome.

“We need quick justice and we need strong justice,” said Trump. “What we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughing stock and no wonder so much of this stuff takes place.”

Trump again referenced other countries, saying that he thinks he can speak for “plenty of other countries” going through the “same situation.”

