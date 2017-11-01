SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donald Trump Vows to ‘Get Much Tougher’ on Immigration Visas After Terrorist Attack in New York

terror attack new york
DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty

by Charlie Spiering1 Nov 20170

President Donald Trump signaled on Twitter that he was prepared to crack down on immigration visa programs in the wake of the terrorist attack in New York City.

“We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter).”

Trump criticized the program that allowed the suspected terrorist, Sayfullo Saipov, into the United States who allegedly killed eight and injured 11 people with a rented Home Depot truck on Tuesday.

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” Trump said. “I want merit based.”

The program was part of a bill introduced in 1990 by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., while he was still serving in the House of Representatives.

The president appeared to be watching Fox and Friends for updates about the attack, quoting a guest on the show.

”’Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems,’” said Col.Tony Shaffer,” Trump wrote. “We will stop this craziness!”

