The Good Guy Who Used a Gun to Stop NYC Terrorist Sayfullo Saipov

The New York City terror attack ended when terrorist Sayfullo Saipov was shot by a good guy with a gun, NYPD officer Ryan Nash.

Nash was in the area of the attack on October 31 because he was responding to earlier reports of a suicidal teenage girl at Stuyvesant High School.

advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, it turns out the girl was not suicidal but Nash’s presence was fortuitous, as it allowed him to be face to face with Saipov after the terrorist exited his truck. Nash saw the two weapons in Saipov’s hand–now known to be a BB gun and paint ball gun–and ordered him to drop them. When Saipov refused orders Nash shot him, ending the terror threat.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill praised Nash, saying, “‘I want to commend the response of our NYPD officer that was on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began.”

The New York Daily News reports that 28-year-old Nash is “a Long Island resident [wh0] joined the NYPD in July 2012.” He arrived at Stuyvesant High School, outside of which the terror attack occurred, about 30 minutes before Saipov began running over innocents with his rental truck.

“Nash rushed to the terror scene” after Saipov crashed into a school bus and used his gun to stop Saipov in his tracks.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com