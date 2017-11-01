Former first lady Laura Bush said on Wednesday that any incidents with women that involved her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush, were “very innocent.”

Four women have accused the former president of inappropriate behavior. “I’m just sad that we’ve come to this,” Laura Bush told CNN. “That was something that was very, very innocent that he’s been accused of. But I know he would feel terrible.”

“He would never hurt anybody,” Bush said.

George H.W. Bush, through a spokesman, has apologized for the incidents.

Although Bush didn’t offer a specific remark about the growing movement of women speaking out about sexual harassment, she said she believes her daughters, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, “respect themselves and they expect respect from the people they associate with.”

“And I think that’s what American women should do,” Bush said.

Bush also said she has a relationship with first lady Melania Trump. “I’ve talked to Melania,” she said. “I’ve been back and had tea with her.”

“I just think she’s done a lovely job,” Bush said. “She’s a beautiful woman. She’s a wonderful representative for the United States.”