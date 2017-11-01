NYPD: Man Throws Liquid in 13-Year-Old Girl’s Face After Yelling Anti-White Remark

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating an incident where a man shouted an anti-white remark and splashed a liquid on a 13-year-old’s face, police said Wednesday.

CBS New York reports that the man allegedly attacked the 13-year-old girl in Queens on her way home from school at 3:30 p.m. October 25 after she got off a commuter bus.

Police say the suspect approached the girl from behind and when she turned around, he shouted the racial slur before throwing an unknown liquid substance on her face.

“This is for you, white b–ch,” he shouted before allegedly splashing the substance on her face.

The victim’s aunt was able to snap a photo of the attacker as he allegedly fled north toward 97th Avenue.

The girl reported that her eyes were burning following the attack and went to the hospital for treatment, NBC New York reported.

The victim was treated for eye irritation at Jamaica Hospital and later released. She did not suffer any serious injuries, but authorities are still trying to find out the origin of the substance, Fox News reports.

CBS New York reports that the substance is believed to be a kind of beverage.

Police say the suspect is black, approximately 30 years old, balding, wearing a red shirt underneath a dark-colored sweatshirt with a hood, blue pants, and light brown boots.