Planned Parenthood Black Community: ‘Safer’ for Black Women to ‘Have Abortion’ Than ‘Give Birth’

Many Twitter users say the Planned Parenthood 501(c)4 Black Community account embraced the abortion business’s eugenics roots Tuesday when it advised, “If you’re a Black woman in America, it’s statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth.”

The account, which identifies itself with Planned Parenthood Action Fund, tweeted:

If you're a Black woman in America, it's statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth #ScaryStats — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

Maternal deaths for Black women span age, education and income level. Racism, lack of access to quality health care and poverty kill us. — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

Twitter users called out the group as racist for implying black women are better off having abortions and condemned the statement that black women die because they are victims of racism:

Planned Parenthood was founded by eugenicist Margaret Sanger, who wrote in The Pivot of Civilization:

Everywhere we see poverty and large families going hand in hand. Those least fit to carry on the race are increasing most rapidly. People who cannot support their own offspring are encouraged by Church and State to produce large families. Many of the children thus begotten are diseased or feeble minded; many become criminals. The burden of supporting these unwanted types has to be borne by the healthy elements of the nation. Funds that should be used to raise the standard of our civilization are diverted to the maintenance of those who should never have been born.

Despite a philosophy and words that would be condemned in today’s society, Margaret Sanger is still held up as an icon by Planned Parenthood, and her bust is proudly displayed in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery:

Sanger would be so proud of you. https://t.co/X8kMjNzDtC — Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) October 31, 2017

Bishop E.W. Jackson of Ministers Taking a Stand – a group of black pastors – told Breitbart News in 2015 that Sanger’s “motivation was stopping people whom she considered ‘defective’ from having what she would call ‘defective children.’”

“She thought that black people needed to be stopped from propagating and growing their population, and other people she called ‘feeble-minded,’” Jackson explained. “And the analogy I drew is that’s like saying, ‘Hitler might have been controversial, but at least he helped population control’”:

Planned Parenthood to African Americans: kill yourselves. pic.twitter.com/JmWphNAL1v — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 31, 2017

Sanger’s organization – which now rakes in more than $500 million in taxpayer funding annually – grew to perform more than 300,000 abortions per year in the United States. According to the 2010 census, 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of black or Hispanic neighborhoods.

Approximately 59 million abortions have been performed in the country since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 18 million of them on black babies. As Breitbart News has reported, the pro-abortion rights Alan Guttmacher Institute also provided data showing that about 30 percent of all abortions in the U.S. are performed on black women, with another 25 percent performed on Hispanic women:

Alas PlannedParenthood pushes for the killing of unborn babies of BlackWomen.This is racism.Sisters are we going to wake up now? #ScaryStats https://t.co/DwQNFyqpex — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 31, 2017

Perhaps the most stirring statistic comes from New York City, where more black babies are aborted than are born.

Writing at The Federalist in May 2016, Anna Paprocki comments on the discredited myth, circulated by a Vox video, that pro-abortion groups often repeat, which states that “abortion is safer than childbirth.”

[Vox’s Liz] Plank alleges “abortion is actually safer than childbirth” by comparing two data points from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that the CDC itself has said are not comparable. Maternal mortality and abortion mortality “measures are conceptually different and are used by CDC for different health purposes.” In other words, Plank peddles apples-to-oranges numbers as the basis of her claim.

“Regardless of what type of abortion a mother undergoes—a 15-minute invasive procedure, a lengthier surgery, or multiple days of potent drugs—an abortion’s consequences are profound,” Paprocki writes. “The risks to her short- and long-term physical health are real and deserve serious attention.”