SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sen. Ron Johnson Pledges Investigation of New York City Terror Attack

New York City terrorist attack on October 31, 2017
AP

by Penny Starr1 Nov 20170

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) praised the first responders to the terror attack in New York City on Tuesday that killed eight people and injured about a dozen more, pledging that Congress would investigate.

“I commend law enforcement for their quick and brave response to this afternoon’s cowardly attack,” Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement. “My committee will work to support the federal role in investigating this terror attack.”

“We must unite to defeat this scourge on humanity and protect our nation’s security,” Johnson said.

Multiple officials have identified the truck driver who allegedly mowed down pedestrians in lower Manhattan as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov.

Officials are calling the incident “an act of terror”:

According to many witnesses, Saipov shouted, “Allahu Akbar” upon exiting a Home Depot rental truck after driving the wrong way on a busy bike lane near the World Trade Center memorial.

After striking several people, he reportedly stepped out of his vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and was shot by police.

Saipov is hospitalized and in police custody.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x