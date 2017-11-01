WATCH: Congress Holds Hearing on Banning Abortions of Babies with Heartbeats

Congress will hold a hearing Wednesday on a bill that prevents abortions on babies with heartbeats, which are usually detectable after six weeks.

Introduced by Congressman Steve King, H.R. 490, also known as the Heartbeat Protection Act, will receive a hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.

The hearing begins at 11:30 a.m. eastern.

“Since Roe v. Wade was unconstitutionally decided in 1973, nearly 60 million innocent babies’ lives have been ended by the abortion industry, all with a rubber stamp by the federal government,” King said in a press release.

“Human life, beginning at the moment of conception, is sacred in all of its forms and we must protect the lives of voiceless innocents. The Heartbeat Protection Act, H.R. 490, will require all physicians, before conducting an abortion, to detect the heartbeat of the unborn child and if a heartbeat is detected, the baby is protected. I welcome this opportunity to have my legislation given in depth consideration by Congress and to bring attention to the importance of preserving each of these precious lives.”

The following witnesses are expected to testify, according to the release:

1. Dr. Kathi Aultman– Dr. Aultman is a board certified Ob/Gyn, a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and an Associate Scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute. The Charlotte Lozier Institute is the 501(c)(3) research and education institute of the Susan B. Anthony List, an organization dedicated to pursuing policies that will reduce and ultimately end abortion. 2. Star Parker– Parker is the Founder and President of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), a public policy think tank that promotes market-based solutions to fight poverty. Parker has a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and International Business from Woodbury University, has regularly testified before Congress, and has received numerous awards and commendations for her work on public policy issues. 3. David Forte, Professor of Law at Cleveland State University. Forte holds degrees from Harvard College, Manchester University, England, the University of Toronto, and Columbia University. Professor Forte was the inaugural holder of the Charles R. Emrick, Jr.- Calfee Halter & Griswold Endowed Chair at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Cleveland State University.

Amanda House is Breitbart News’ Deputy Political Editor. You can follow her on Twitter at @AmandaLeeHouse.