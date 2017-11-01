WATCH: Kidnapping Victim Escapes Alleged Captor’s Trunk, Suspect in Custody

A kidnapping victim escaped out of the trunk of her alleged captor’s car at an Alabama gas station Monday night, and police took the suspect into custody Tuesday, authorities said.

WFSA reports that Chilton County Police took Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 36, into custody Tuesday night after they found him asleep inside an old trade school building.

The woman, who is not identified, broke free from her alleged captor’s trunk Monday night after he allegedly broke into her home, strangled her, and demanded she give him money before shoving her into the trunk of his blue Ford Taurus, the Daily Mail reported.

Wyatt is accused of taking his victim from her Autauga County home early Monday morning, binding her hands, and then holding her captive in his trunk.

The surveillance video showed the victim popping the trunk while her alleged captor stopped at a gas station in Clanton, leaving his vehicle unattended.

The woman climbed out of the trunk and ran inside the gas station, according to the video. Wyatt, noticing his victim inside the store, headed for his car, and fled the area.

Police arrested Wyatt on a charge of second-degree marijuana possession. He was out on bond for that charge in Chilton County before his Tuesday night arrest.

He is currently being held in Chilton County Jail without bond and is expected to be transported to Autauga County where he will face charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree domestic violence.

Court records show that Wyatt was also arrested in April on felony charges including attempted murder, first-degree sodomy, and third-degree robbery.

Other kidnapping victims have escaped their captors after being locked in a car trunk. In March, another Alabama woman fled her captor by using the light of her insulin pump to find the trunk’s emergency release lever, which she used to open the trunk and escape.