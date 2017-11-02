Donna Brazile: Team Clinton Controlled DNC in 2015 Before Winning Primary

Donna Brazile, who was appointed the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016, revealed that Hillary Clinton’s team took control of the DNC well before winning the primary against her opponent, Bernie Sanders.

Brazile reveals in her upcoming book that under chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DNC agreed in 2015 to turn over party operations to the Clinton campaign in exchange for fundraising assistance to help get the party committee out of debt.

Brazile discovered the joint fundraising agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America, which was signed in August 2015, just months after Clinton announced her run for president.

According to Brazile, Debbie Wasserman Schultz turned over control of the financing, strategy, and money to the Clinton campaign as well as hiring decisions.

“Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff,” Brazile wrote. “The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.”

Party resources are traditionally handed over to the winner of the party primaries once a nominee is officially selected, not a full year before she won the nomination.