SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Donna Brazile: Team Clinton Controlled DNC in 2015 Before Winning Primary

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile walks on stage to deliver remarks the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering2 Nov 20170

Donna Brazile, who was appointed the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016, revealed that Hillary Clinton’s team took control of the DNC well before winning the primary against her opponent, Bernie Sanders.

Brazile reveals in her upcoming book that under chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DNC agreed in 2015 to turn over party operations to the Clinton campaign in exchange for fundraising assistance to help get the party committee out of debt.

Brazile discovered the joint fundraising agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America, which was signed in August 2015, just months after Clinton announced her run for president.

According to Brazile, Debbie Wasserman Schultz turned over control of the financing, strategy, and money to the Clinton campaign as well as hiring decisions.

“Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff,” Brazile wrote. “The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.”

Party resources are traditionally handed over to the winner of the party primaries once a nominee is officially selected, not a full year before she won the nomination.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x