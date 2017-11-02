Trump and GOP Senators Agree: No DACA Amnesty Deal in Spending Bill

Jordain Carney at the Hill reports:

“There was also a consensus that anyone on the other side of the aisle who thinks that they’re just going to codify DACA in the year-end appropriations bill, it may not be very well received,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told reporters.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) added that senators and Trump agreed that an immigration deal would not be included in “omnibus or any other … must-pass piece of legislation in 2017.”

“Absolutely not on the omnibus under no circumstances. Sen. McConnell says the same thing,” Cotton added.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he didn’t have any announcements on spending bills and declined to discuss private conversations.

Several GOP senators, including Cotton, Tillis and Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, met with Trump at the White House to discuss immigration and their ongoing negotiations on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.